Congratulations, Man City! Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor admits WSL title race is 'probably' over after limp loss to Arsenal at Stamford Bridge

Speaking to the press post-match, Bompastor admitted: "Today we understand the situation. We know the title race is probably gone, but our mentality is to fight until the very end.

"We will never give up. Now we have to focus on getting points and staying in that second position and doing the best we can. There is a big gap and if City win tomorrow then the gap is nine points. They are in control and if they perform at their best it will be a difficult gap to close.

"My job is to make sure I lift everyone up and we take the learnings and we go into the next game ready to perform. We will have one or two days really low but we will have a good conversation, as usual, and from that everyone will be lifted."

In an interview with Chelsea's club channels, Bompastor added: "My mentality is to keep working hard to give everything we can because the gap is big, but nothing is impossible. So we need to try to control what we can and focus on ourselves, to make sure we put as much pressure as we can on Man City. We need to now protect our second place.

"That's where we are, and it will be tough until the end. We have nine games left. But that's the job we need to do. I know my players, and I know the DNA we have at this club. This result hurts everyone, but the best way to bounce back is to have a good reaction. I think mentally we are strong enough to stay confident. We know the qualities we have in the squad, and that's what we need to focus on, making sure we take the good learnings from this game and look to the future with confidence."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!