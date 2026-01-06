Man City boss Pep Guardiola sends classy message to 'top manager' Ruben Amorim after Man Utd sack call

Guardiola demonstrated his characteristic solidarity with fellow managers, offering a robust defence of Amorim following the Portuguese coach's dismissal. Despite the fierce rivalry that divides the blue and red halves of Manchester, the City boss put tribalism aside during his latest press conference to send a classy message to his former neighbour, insisting that the fine margins of the Premier League often obscure the quality of a manager’s work.

The ruthless decision to part ways with Amorim came amidst a difficult run of form and followed the manager's comments after the draw against Leeds United at the weekend. Yet, Guardiola was quick to suggest that the sacking was a symptom of a modern football culture that prioritises immediate results over the necessary time required to build a philosophy.

Speaking to the press, Guardiola drew parallels between Amorim’s situation and the recent departure of Enzo Maresca, highlighting a worrying trend in top-flight management where patience is in short supply.

“Yes, it is fact you get less time, like what happened with Enzo [Maresca],” Guardiola stated, reflecting on the volatility of the profession. “I cannot say anything out of respect for the players. Like Enzo, he is a top manager; the decision has been made by our neighbours and I wish him well for the future.”