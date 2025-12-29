Man City close in on Antoine Semenyo transfer as Bournemouth star's agents meet with club to finalise £65m January transfer

Six months ago, it did not look like Semenyo would be going anywhere. The 25-year-old signed a five-year deal with Bournemouth until 2030 and gave a glowing review of the club.

After penning his new contract, he said: "I've grown so much at the club, both on and off the pitch, and I'm really happy to have signed ahead of returning for pre-season. From the fans to the staff and my teammates, I can't speak highly enough of the people around the club. It's a great place to be and I'm excited to get back to Bournemouth and continue the hard work with the new season just around the corner."

Bournemouth's president of football operations, Tiago Pinto, added that Semenyo had been "crucial" to the south coast club's progress and was a "key member" of their ongoing project.

He said, "We have a great relationship with Antoine and we're looking forward to continuing that as we hope to build on a record-breaking season. His commitment to the club matches our ambition and I'm excited to see what can be achieved as we prepare for the new campaign."

Fast forward to the end of December, and things appear to have changed a great deal.