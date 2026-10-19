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Man City dealt major blow as Antoine Semenyo ruled out for two months with knee injury
Injury blow for City
City have been dealt a major fitness blow after Maresca confirmed that Semenyo faces up to eight weeks on the sidelines. The Ghana international suffered a knee injury during Saturday's hard-fought 3-2 Premier League victory over Ipswich Town.
Semenyo was introduced from the bench in the closing stages of the contest at the Etihad Stadium. However, he picked up the untimely knock shortly after coming on and was forced to limp down the tunnel at the final whistle.
The lengthy absence represents a significant setback for the Manchester club. Maresca will now have to navigate a congested domestic and European fixture list without one of his dynamic attacking options.
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Maresca provides a medical update
The initial prognosis following the Ipswich match sparked genuine concern among the City medical staff. There were fears that the winger had suffered a severe, long-term ligament issue during his brief cameo appearance.
However, subsequent medical assessments have provided the club with a more positive outlook regarding his recovery timeline. Maresca addressed the situation publicly and expressed his immense relief that the damage was not catastrophic.
"After the scan we feel much better because it's not as bad as we expected," Maresca explained, as quoted by ESPN. "It could be eight weeks, so now the most important thing is for him to recover."
A frantic finish at the Etihad
Semenyo's injury was just one part of a chaotic conclusion to City's victory over Ipswich. The hosts were forced to survive several late scares, with Erling Haaland also appearing to sustain a heavy knock to his foot before the final whistle.
While the Norwegian striker quickly brushed off his minor issue, Semenyo was unable to shake off his knee complaint. The Ghanaian has featured regularly under Maresca this season, and his absence will undoubtedly force a tactical reshuffle. The focus will now shift entirely to ensuring the forward completes his rehabilitation programme without any further setbacks.
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Next up for City
With Semenyo ruled out, Maresca must immediately find a solution within his star-studded squad. The forward will certainly play no part when the Cityzens host AEK Athens in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.
The manager will likely turn to his other wide players to carry the creative burden on the flanks. City will be desperate to maintain their exceptional early-season form despite this frustrating personnel loss.
Semenyo is expected to return to first-team action at some point in December. Until then, he faces a long and gruelling road to recovery as he watches his team-mates battle across multiple competitions.
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