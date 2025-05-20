Manchester United FC v West Ham United FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

'They're in major trouble' - Ruben Amorim's 'rigid' playing style under scrutiny amid Man Utd's ongoing struggles as ex-Red Devils coach warns of 'bleak' Bruno Fernandes situation

Manchester UnitedR. AmorimEuropa LeagueB. Fernandes

Ruben Amorim's playing style at Manchester United has been called into question as a former coach explained their inconsistent performances.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • United still struggling in Premier League
  • Amorim has guided them to UEL final
  • Ex-coach warned 'major trouble' may come
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match