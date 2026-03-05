Getty
Major Championship rule change officially confirmed in move that will boost Wrexham's Premier League hopes if 2025-26 promotion bid fails
A Premier League boost for Wrexham?
For Wrexham and their Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac, this rule change offers a significant boost to their long-term top-flight ambitions. While the Red Dragons are currently flying high in the second tier, this expansion ensures that even a slip-up outside the top six in future campaigns could still result in a trip to Wembley and a shot at the big time.
EFL chief hails historic play-off change
EFL chief executive Trevor Birch believes the adjustment will only enhance the drama of what is already considered one of the most unpredictable leagues in world football. Speaking on the decision, Birch said: "Since their introduction in 1986-87, the play-offs have become a highlight of the domestic football calendar, capturing the drama, suspense and jeopardy that make the EFL so special. Following several months of discussion with clubs and other stakeholders, we are confident this change will further strengthen the Championship as a competition and give more clubs and their supporters a genuine opportunity of achieving promotion."
The proposal received the necessary majority from Championship sides and across the wider EFL membership after extensive consultation. The Football Association Board has also formalised the request, paving the way for the 2026-27 season to debut the new format.
New play-off format explained
Under the revised structure, the teams finishing the season in seventh and eighth place will enter the fray to face off against those in fifth and sixth in high-stakes eliminator ties. The victors of these matches will then progress to a two-legged semi-final against the teams that finished third and fourth in the final league standings. The expanded Championship play-offs will consist of seven fixtures in total, culminating in the traditional showpiece final at Wembley Stadium.
This format mirrors the system already successfully utilised in the National League, which moved to a six-team play-off structure during the 2017-18 season. By bringing this model to the Championship, the EFL hopes to eliminate the 'dead zone' in the middle of the table, ensuring that more clubs remain mathematically in the hunt for the Premier League until the final day of the regular season.
Promotion still up for grabs this season
While the changes are set to revolutionise the 2026-27 season, they will not impact the current promotion battle. Clubs like Wrexham are still operating under the four-team play-off rules this term as they look to maintain their incredible momentum. Red Dragons boss Phil Parkinson recently expressed his excitement about his squad's history-making potential, particularly as they balance a promotion push with a glamour FA Cup fifth-round tie against Chelsea this Saturday.
The current holders of the play-off trophy are Sunderland, who secured their return to the top flight after beating Sheffield United last season. For Wrexham, the goal remains automatic promotion, but the knowledge that seventh or eighth place will eventually be enough to keep the dream alive provides a massive boost to the club's long-term planning as they continue their meteoric rise through the English divisions.
