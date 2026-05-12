MAJOR blow for Arsenal! Ben White to miss Champions League final due to injury as England World Cup dreams also hang by a thread

England are drawn in Group L alongside Croatia, Ghana, and Panama, but White's participation in the United States now hangs by a thread as he begins his rehabilitation. For Arsenal, the focus shifts to Budapest on May 30, where they must find a way to stop PSG’s potent attack without their first-choice right-back. If Mosquera or a makeshift replacement cannot fill the void effectively, the Gunners' hopes of a maiden Champions League trophy could be severely compromised against the defending champions.