'You're going to be the main man here!' - Championship managers urged to sign free agent Dele Alli as ex-Tottenham midfielder gets 'major talent' billing despite Como disaster
Free agent: Dele released by Everton & Como
Having struggled on and off the field during a stint at Everton, Dele was released by the Toffees when his contract on Merseyside came to an end. He continued to train with the Premier League outfit until Como - who are managed by ex-Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona star Cesc Fabregas - came calling late in 2024.
Dele took in just one substitute appearance for the Serie A outfit, which lasted less than 10 minutes after he collected a red card against AC Milan. He saw his deal terminated in September 2025 and has been without a club ever since.
Dele has continued to work on an individual training programme, with the 37-cap England international still of the opinion that he can make a decisive contribution somewhere. He may, however, find it difficult to drum up interest after gracing one game since February 2023 and enduring long-running issues on the fitness front.
Elegant footballer: No doubting Dele's ability
Morrison - who was on loan at MK Dons when Dele was still in their academy system - hopes that the ex-Spurs star can find a new home. Speaking in association with Freebets.com, the home of best casino sites, Morrison told GOAL: "I think he’s a fantastic footballer. He has got so much ability, such an elegant footballer. He’s brilliant. You probably would say it is last chance saloon for him now. He needs to find a football club and just be happy and be the Dele Alli that we all know with the natural ability that he has got.
"It’s down to Dele Alli now what he wants to do. Does he want to continue and find another club? Where does he want to play his football? But there is no doubt about Dele Alli, he has got some major talent - unbelievable. I remember the goal he scored at Palace - flicked over the defender’s head and wellied it first time. He’s a top, top player.
"He’s had a very good career but injuries and other stuff have kind of stopped him. I still think he’s a top talent. I wish him well and hopefully he can get back to his best because talent like that we don’t see a lot. He’s a super player."
EFL opportunity: Where next for Dele?
Dele is still only 29 years of age, so should be far from finished. The likes of Birmingham and Swansea - who count Tom Brady, Luka Modric and Snoop Dogg among their investors - have seen approaches mooted.
No deal has been done, but Morrison added on Dele finding a new landing spot somewhere in the Football League: "That’s when you hit the peak of your game, at 29. If I’m a Championship manager or chairman, I’m looking to sign Dele Alli. I’m giving him the love that he needs, arm around the shoulder and say ‘you’re going to be the main man here, we’ll give you the game time’. You have got to get fit and earn the right, but when he is fit and flying there aren’t many players that are as good as Dele Alli in the Championship.
"I do believe that he doesn’t need to think about the Premier League and maybe take a step back to the Championship and play football there. Go and enjoy yourself. That’s what you want, Dele Alli enjoying himself and playing with a smile on his face and showcasing his ability. We know he has got loads of ability and that’s what you want from him."
Premier League appearances & trophies: Dele's record
Dele is a two-time PFA Young Player of the Year who graced the Champions League final with Tottenham in 2019. He has made close to 200 Premier League appearances, scoring 51 goals, and needs to find a club that will provide the backing he needs in order to rekindle a lost spark.
