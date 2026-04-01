Magical Lionel Messi notches goal & assist as Argentina thrash Zambia in Inter Miami star's emotional La Bombonera send-off

The night also carried significant weight for Otamendi, who confirmed he will step away from international duty following the upcoming tournament. Speaking after the match and scoring his penalty, which Messi unselfishly handed over to him, the defender remarked: "There is no greater satisfaction than wearing the national team jersey. I am very happy to have had this send-off at home. It has been a long journey, one filled with many joys and some sorrows, for that is the nature of football. I leave with the feeling that I gave my all for the national team, always ready and willing to defend this jersey."