'He's magic at that!' - Rio Ferdinand reveals the one thing Marcus Rashford can give Barcelona that Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha don't as he predicts role in team for Man Utd loanee
Rio Ferdinand says Marcus Rashford can carve out a role at Barcelona, despite battling for minutes with Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski.
- Rashford told to focus on running behind defenders
- Ferdinand says United loanee "doesn't automatically start"
- Flick will want "something different" in attack