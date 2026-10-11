AFP
'I acted on instinct!' – Maghnes Akliouche speaks out after scoring dream first goal for PSG
Akliouche opens goalscoring account in home win
Maghnes Akliouche marked a personal milestone on Saturday evening, scoring his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain in a 3-1 victory over promoted Le Mans at the Parc des Princes. The 24-year-old produced an inspired display as Les Rouge et Bleu recorded their fourth consecutive victory in all competitions.
The midfielder's 68th-minute strike provided a two-goal cushion after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had restored PSG's lead earlier in the second half.
Akliouche admitted relief at getting off the mark in front of the capital crowd.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Instinctive finish doubles Parisian advantage
Speaking to PSG TV after the final whistle, Akliouche detailed the thought process behind his decisive goal. "It was important for me to score my first goal for Paris Saint-Germain," Akliouche stated.
"I hope there will be more to come, that is the aim."
"During the move, I acted on instinct. I drew in the opposing defender, as I often do, and saw some space in front of me, so I decided to try my luck. It is great to be able to score that first goal."
Overcoming post-international break rustiness
Akliouche stressed that securing three points immediately following the international window was vital for squad rhythm. "We know that coming back after an international break is never easy, and that this could have been a tricky match," he explained.
"But today, we are happy to take all three points. It is important to get back underway with this win."
The result moved Luis Enrique's side provisionally up to fifth in the Ligue 1 table.
- PsnewZ
European focus turns to English trip
With his maiden PSG goal secured, Akliouche turned his focus toward an intense upcoming schedule across domestic and European competitions.
"Now, there are some very important games coming up, and we are already focused on those," Akliouche concluded.
PSG will now prepare to travel away to face English opposition in the Champions League midweek.
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