Maddy Cusack's family 'welcome' Sheffield United's decision to sack Jonathan Morgan amid FA investigation into tragic death of 27-year-old footballer

Maddy Cusack's family 'welcome' Sheffield United's decision to sack Jonathan Morgan amid FA investigation into tragic death of 27-year-old footballerJames HunsleyGettyWomen's footballSheffield UnitedChampionshipThe family of Maddy Cusack, who tragically passed away in September 2023, say they "welcome" Sheffield United's sacking of head coach Jonathan Morgan.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCusack tragically died in September 2023Family say football "broke" 27-year-oldNow "welcome" sacking of manager Morgan