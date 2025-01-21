'Is he mad?!' - Ruben Amorim sensationally accused of 'trying to get the sack' at Man Utd as Richard Keys questions decision to 'tell the world your players are sh*t'
Ruben Amorim stands accused of “trying to get the sack” at Manchester United after “telling the world” that his underperforming players are “sh*t”.
- Coach billed squad as 'worst' in United's history
- Red Devils struggling for positive results
- Questions asked of bold public statement