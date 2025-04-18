'We thought it was over!' - Lyon players reveal exactly what was going through their minds after disastrously blowing two-goal lead against Man Utd in Europa League that's left them all shell-shocked
Man Utd and Lyon played out an enthralling Europa League tie which saw the Red Devils stage an unlikely comeback, leaving the French outfit stunned.
- Man Utd beat Lyon 7-6 on aggregate in Europa League last-8
- French side surrendered two-goal cushion in shocking collapse
- Lyon players reflect upon the loss