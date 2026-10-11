Luke Shaw injury blow? Man Utd star seen limping after fiery Tottenham draw at Old Trafford

United manager Michael Carrick faces a fresh defensive headache after Shaw appeared to suffer an injury during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Tottenham. The England international was spotted limping heavily and wincing as he navigated the Old Trafford carpark following the final whistle.

Shaw had been involved in a fiery encounter that saw Spurs reduced to ten men in the second half. He played on until being substituted in the 95th minute for Ayden Heaven, but the post-match footage suggests he did not escape the bruising contest unscathed.