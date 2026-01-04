Getty/GOAL
Luke Littler urges Lennart Karl to join Man Utd & bring Harry Kane with him after receiving motivational message from Bayern Munich wonderkid before winning second World Darts Championship title
Teen wonderkids: Littler and Karl star on global stage
Littler, who continues to dominate his chosen profession at 18 years of age, knows all about the challenges of being a teen sensation. He is among those to have been impressed by the development of Karl in Germany.
At the age of just 17, the highly-rated forward is rewriting the history books in Bavaria. He already has Bundesliga and Champions League goals to his name, with there no holding the youngster back as he heads down a similar path to Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal.
In darts circles, Littler has made a mockery of his own lack of experience at the very highest level. Fresh from capturing a first global crown in 2025, he has repeated the trick by going back-to-back. Messages of support have flooded in his direction as he captures the imagination of a worldwide audience.
Karl sends message of support to Littler
Littler has revealed, during a discussion with Sport1, that he was contacted by Karl when making his way through another major tournament at Alexandra Palace. The Bayern starlet urged him to “keep it up” while blowing opponents away.
Little crushed Dutch star Gian van Veen 7-1 in the 2026 final, landing himself a £1 million prize in the process. Karl is hoping that he will have silverware to lift over the coming months, as Bayern remain in the hunt for domestic and continental crowns.
The odd question has been asked of his long-term future, with inevitable admiring glances being shot in his direction. Bayern may find it difficult to fend off advances if huge transfer offers are tabled.
Littler invites Karl to join Man Utd
United would hope to be in the mix if an exit door opened up at the Allianz Arena. They need to find consistency before setting their sights that high, with Ruben Amorim struggling to get the Red Devils moving in the right direction.
Littler would like to see Karl tread a path to Manchester. He joked when asked about a future deal for the Red Devils: “If he wants to, he can help us”. Littler added that the youngster can “bring Harry Kane along too!”
England captain Kane, who broke his trophy duck with Bayern last season when becoming a Bundesliga title winner, has been linked with United on a regular basis across recent windows. No deal was ever done with Tottenham.
He does have clauses in his contract that can be triggered in 2026, with it suggested that a bid of £57 million ($77m) would be enough to enter into talks. A return to the Premier League has been mooted for Spurs’ all-time leading scorer - with Alan Shearer’s goal record in that division still there to be shot at.
Could Kane end up at Old Trafford?
Ex-United defender Danny Simpson believes a move to Manchester could happen, saying of the options available to Kane: “I don’t know where else he could go, if I’m honest. He can’t go to City. He can’t go to Arsenal. I can’t see him turning Manchester United down.
“He can come back, and get the goals record. I’d love to see it. I said it when he was leaving Tottenham, I’d love to see him at Manchester United. It’s a good fit. If that’s an option I’d 100% go for it.
“He could help [Benjamin] Sesko as well. Sesko would understand not playing every game, learning under Harry Kane, and not having that pressure. He’s won his trophies at Bayern now, so if he comes back and gets Manchester United back up to the top of the Premier League, he could be a Manchester United legend like when [Robin] van Persie came.”
Kane has registered 115 goals for Bayern through 121 appearances. United are crying out for that kind of firepower, with Littler and Co seeing big-money summer signing Sesko find the target on just two occasions through his debut campaign in England.
