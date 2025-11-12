Lukas Podolski just won't stop! 40-year-old Ex-Bayern Munich and Arsenal forward hints he's not ready to retire just yet as contract nears its end

Even at 40, Podolski is refusing to call time on his extraordinary career. The German forward, who has been playing for Polish side Gornik Zabrze since 2021, has hinted that he could delay retirement if the club achieve something special this season. His contract with Gornik expires in June 2026, and while he had previously suggested that this campaign would be his last, the 2014 World Cup winner now admits the door remains slightly ajar.

“Basically yes, this is supposed to be my last season,” Podolski told Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger, before adding with a smile: “If we should manage a sporting coup, it could be that I would like to take part in that one more time.”

Podolski has been more than just a player at Gornik. A hometown hero in Upper Silesia, he has taken on the roles of mentor, ambassador, and leader for the Ekstraklasa side, who currently sit top of the Polish league after 15 matchdays. Despite featuring in just eight games this season, his influence off the pitch has been immense.

“I still love playing, and I also get great pleasure from helping the young players in the team with my experience,” he explained. “But I’m not 30 anymore, so I start to feel a few aches and pains here and there.”