Getty Images
Luka Modric reveals Jose Mourinho’s ‘insistent’ secret role in Real Madrid transfer and plots Santiago Bernabeu return
Modric reflects on Madrid move
Modric has established himself as one of the most influential midfielders in football history following his heavily decorated tenure at Madrid. The veteran playmaker set a lofty standard in the Spanish capital that the club has found incredibly difficult to replicate. While he is now plying his trade away from the Santiago Bernabeu, Modric has openly reflected on the circumstances surrounding his initial arrival.
The Croatian specifically singled out Mourinho as the primary driving force behind his career-defining transfer. Modric joined Los Blancos in 2012 for a €35 million fee following four standout seasons at Spurs. However, the move initially drew scepticism from critics and was far from a straightforward transaction.
- Getty Images Sport
Mourinho's vital transfer intervention
Speaking in an interview with Marca, Modric explained that Mourinho’s sheer persistence was the critical reason the deal ultimately crossed the finish line. The Portuguese manager simply refused to take no for an answer during complex club-to-club discussions.
"The club in general, but I think Mourinho was the most important factor in my arrival," Modric revealed. "He did everything, everything in his power so that I would be the signing of that summer.
"The negotiation with Tottenham was not easy. It was hard and long. And if Mourinho had not been so insistent, maybe Madrid would have withdrawn from the negotiation. That is why I think he was the most important."
Wishing for more time together
Modric also expressed deep affection and gratitude towards club president Florentino Perez for his role in the move. Still, he maintained that Mourinho's initial support and affection from day one meant everything to him.
Unfortunately for the pair, their time working together in Spain was ultimately short-lived. The 2012-13 campaign proved to be Mourinho’s final year at the Los Blancos helm. The manager departed after the team failed to secure a major trophy, falling short in the Champions League semi-finals.
"The only pity was that I didn’t play under him for more than a year," Modric noted. "I learned a lot in that year with him, but I would have liked to play for him for a longer time."
- Getty Images Sport
A Bernabeu return?
Modric is currently under contract with Italian giants Milan through to June 2027. While he laughed off the idea of returning to Madrid as a player under Mourinho’s current tenure, the midfielder made it clear that he intends to settle in Spain once his playing days are over. An eventual executive or administrative role back at the Bernabeu currently tops his long-term wish list.
"Madrid is my home and of course one day I would like to return," Modric admitted. "But we will see how and in what role, if that happens."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting