Luka Modric admits his longevity is 'incredible' after spending 13 years at Real Madrid and explains why he joined AC Milan despite taking 'a step down' to Serie A

As per the Croatian, it was Milan's reputation that prompted him to sign a one-year deal at the club. He explained to Arena Sport: "After Real, I've always said it, wherever you go it's a step down. There is no doubt about this and all players can confirm it. But I think I arrived at a club that is very close to Real Madrid in terms of reputation and history: for me it is the most ideal situation that could have happened to me. Especially because I love Milan and as a child I grew up with Italian football. Milan was the club I adored the most. When Milan's option presented itself, it was the right one for me."

Speaking on his experience in the city and at the club, he claimed, "The city is wonderful. People welcomed me phenomenally, both inside and outside the club. The teammates, the coach, the fans, everything is really high-level. You can see that Milan is a great historic club, one of the biggest in the world. You can feel it at every step, so I'm really happy and I'm enjoying all of this."

