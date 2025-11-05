Luis Suárez suspended for Inter Miami’s decisive Game 3 against Nashville in MLS Cup Playoffs

Since returning from his suspension, the 38-year-old Suarez has played every minute for Miami despite the wear-and-tear he's built up over a long career. He's scored 14 goals while providing 15 assists this season, which means Miami face a tough task in replacing him at the top of their attack.

When Suarez was suspended in September, Miami boss Javier Mascherano played Lionel Messi and Tadeo Allende in the attack. Miami got six points from those three matches, defeating D.C. United and the Seattle Sounders, while falling 3-0 to Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium.