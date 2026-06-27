Getty/GOAL
Luis Suarez 'prefers' Harry Kane over Erling Haaland as ex-Barcelona star says England striker 'understands the game differently'
Suarez evaluates elite strikers
In an interview with Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Suarez offered an expert assessment of modern football's top marksmen. The iconic forward weighed the clinical efficiency of Haaland against the holistic capabilities of Kane. Suarez ultimately championed the English captain's multi-dimensional approach to the game, highlighting his unique ability to enhance the collective performance of his team-mates through elite spatial awareness.
- Getty Images Sport
Kane boasts superior intelligence
When questioned about his favourite contemporary number nines, Suarez outlined the fundamental differences between the world's most lethal finishers.
Suarez stated: "I have two or three. Haaland is a lethal number nine in the box, although the team has to play for him. I prefer Harry Kane. He links up much better with the rest of the team. He makes movements thinking about a team-mate's counter-movement, he understands the game differently. I love those kinds of details."
Nunez backed for revival
The career trajectory of Darwin Nunez also drew significant focus from Suarez, following the forward's departure from Liverpool to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. The younger Uruguayan striker has faced intense scrutiny over his consistency and finishing, prompting his iconic international predecessor to weigh in on his recent big-money transfer and offer crucial psychological guidance.
Suarez added: “And then there's Darwin. The first thing he has to do is change his mentality, strengthen it, because for me he has spectacular qualities. He knows the decision he made leaving Liverpool, but I see him as a player who can be fully recovered.
"If he reaches his best level, he's a striker I love. He's fast, he's strong, he has power... There are aspects of the game he can still correct because he's young and still has room to grow.”
- Getty
World Cup tests await
Kane and Haaland remain central to their countries' contrasting World Cup campaigns following sensational domestic seasons. Kane aims to build on his brace against Croatia as England prepare to face Panama on Saturday night, with the striker now positioned to outright break Gary Lineker's historic record.
Meanwhile, having been rested against France, Haaland can look ahead to a gruelling round-of-32 clash against Ivory Coast after spearheading Norway's successful progression through the group phase.