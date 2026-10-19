'It’s very simple' - Luis Enrique reveals PSG plan to nullify Lamine Yamal ahead of massive Barcelona Champions League showdown

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Enrique outlined his straightforward approach to handling the winger. "It’s very simple: we mustn’t let him get the ball, because if he does, he’s a threat," he told reporters. "The best way to defend against Lamine is to ensure Barca don’t have the ball.

"We must focus on what we can do. We know they have some very talented players - it’s not just Lamine. Raphinha, Pedri, [Pau] Cubarsi, Joan Garcia… there are plenty of them."

Enrique also firmly rejected any premature comparisons between the rising star and a certain Argentine legend. "Lamine Yamal wants to be Lamine Yamal. We cannot compare him to [Lionel] Messi or anyone else," he stated. "He is very intelligent and has to continue to be himself."



