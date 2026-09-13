AFP
Luis Enrique praises the Torres-Dembele connection as PSG secure their first Ligue 1 win
Early strike secures the points
Paris Saint-Germain have ended their domestic struggles as Torres found the net just five minutes into the game on Sunday. The forward capitalised on quick passing between Joao Neves and Dembele, sliding a low shot home past the goalkeeper.
Torres has now scored six goals in his first five appearances for the club. Enrique noted: "I really liked the connection between Ferran Torres and Ousmane Dembele." However, the manager demanded better overall control: "We got the three points so we're happy, but we still need to improve. At times when we didn't have the ball, the opposition caused us problems. We need to play with more authority."
- AFP
Dembele opens up on his work ethic
Following the crucial victory, Dembele reflected on his personal development and his growing partnership with the Spanish striker. Praising Torres, he noted: "I played with him for a year and a half at Barcelona. He's a fantastic player and a brilliant number nine. He's always right there whenever you need him."
Dembele also discussed his career trajectory, stating: "Like I said before, I was never 'the chosen one'. I've had to work incredibly hard. Last year, I was rewarded for it. This year? We'll see, I'm relaxed. I've always been at the back of the class, working hard. Throughout my entire career, I never said a word. I just worked."
Injury concerns and late drama
While Paris Saint-Germain celebrated the win, they suffered a setback when Achraf Hakimi left the pitch with a muscle injury after 38 minutes, being replaced by Fabian Ruiz. In the second half, Brest pushed hard for an equaliser. Kamory Doumbia struck the post and later had a powerful header saved by Matvey Safonov.
PSG also had a second goal ruled out when a foul by Warren Zaire-Emery negated a Bradley Locko own goal. Safonov proved crucial again in the 88th minute, making a decisive stop against Pathe Mboup to deny Brest a late point.
- AFP
What's next?
PSG will now look to build on this vital victory and climb further up the Ligue 1 table. With Torres in exceptional form, Enrique must quickly address the squad's defensive vulnerabilities and adapt to Hakimi's potential absence before facing Marseille in the league ahead of the international break.
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