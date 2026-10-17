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'He can play anywhere!' – Luis Enrique reveals what excites him most about Maghnes Akliouche
Enrique hails Akliouche impact during strong PSG start
Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique expressed complete satisfaction with Maghnes Akliouche's performances following his arrival in the French capital. Les Rouge et Bleu travel to face Strasbourg at the Stade de la Meinau on Matchday 7 seeking a fourth consecutive Ligue 1 victory.
Sitting sixth in the table after a slow start, PSG look to maintain momentum following domestic wins over Brest, Marseille, and Le Mans.
Akliouche has established himself as a key creative outlet in Enrique's attacking setup across multiple positions.
- Getty Images Sport
Manager focuses on overall display rather than goal stats
Addressing the press ahead of Saturday's fixture, Enrique praised the international midfielder's versatility and work rate. "You know his character well. He’s also an international player," Enrique noted regarding Akliouche. "Whatever his personality, what interests me most is his footballing ability."
"He’s had a very good start to the season; he can play anywhere and I’m pleased with how he’s settled in."
"I don’t pay too much attention to how many goals he scores, or the assists; above all, I see that he’s putting in some fine performances."
Akliouche key to Enrique's high-intensity system
Enrique outlined his core tactical philosophy, emphasizing that every attacking player must contribute heavily to off-the-ball pressing. "It’s simple. You’ve got to run a lot and play attractive football," the PSG manager explained.
"It’s never about age; it depends on your qualities and your mindset. You’ve got to attack and defend as a team. It’s as simple as that!"
Akliouche's tactical flexibility allows PSG to rotate effectively during a demanding stretch of domestic and European fixtures.
- AFP
PSG aim to break into top three at Meinau
Paris Saint-Germain face a stern examination against an unbeaten home side in Strasbourg, who rely on key figures such as Filip Jorgensen and Conrad Harder.
Enrique's side will look to secure three points in Alsace before returning to UEFA Champions League action three days later.
A victory at the Meinau would elevate Les Rouge et Bleu back into the top three of the Ligue 1 standings.
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