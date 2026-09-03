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'I couldn’t guarantee him that' – Luis Enrique opens up on Bradley Barcola’s £123m Liverpool exit
The reason behind Barcola's departure
Enrique has provided clarity on why Barcola decided to trade the Parc des Princes for Anfield in a deal worth £123 million including variables. The Spanish coach explained that the young winger, who made 49 appearances in all competitions last season - scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists - was eager for a more central role in the starting eleven after significantly raising his profile since joining PSG from Lyon.
Speaking about the transfer, Luis Enrique said: 'His case is a bit different for me because he has grown immensely in Paris since his arrival from Lyon. Furthermore, he has greatly improved the team with his performance. His desire was to play a more important role in the side, something I could not guarantee him. Ultimately, I believe everyone benefits from this situation. I accept it and wish him all the best. We are very happy to start the season with this squad.'
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A question of meritocracy
The PSG boss reiterated that while Barcola was a popular figure within the dressing room, squad selection is determined purely by daily performance. The 23-year-old French winger had been effectively frozen out in Paris this season, failing to make a single matchday squad and registering zero pre-season minutes. He now heads to a Liverpool side seeking momentum after a slow start to their Premier League campaign, having opened with back-to-back draws against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.
Enrique further elaborated on the player's mindset prior to the move, stating: 'He wanted to leave because he wanted more minutes and a greater role in the team. And that is something I cannot guarantee to any player, because you have to earn it in training and in matches. He has been very important, and he is a player who is greatly loved by his team-mates. It's difficult for everyone because Bradley is an incredible person. I've only spoken positively about him. In the future, it will be normal for players who have been very important to the team to leave, but that's life, you have to accept it.'
Satisfaction with the transfer window
Despite losing such a promising talent to a European rival, Enrique expressed immense satisfaction with the business conducted by the club over the summer months. The Parisians have reinforced their ranks with the additions of Ferran Torres from Barcelona, Lucas Digne from Aston Villa, Mika Godts from Ajax, and Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco. The coach believes the updated squad is well-equipped to compete across all fronts in the coming campaign despite the significant personnel changes.
Reflecting on the overall activity of the club during the recently concluded market, the former Barcelona manager was emphatic in his appraisal of the recruitment team's efforts. When asked about his thoughts on the new arrivals and the balance of the team following the departure of Barcola - who registered 39 goals in 152 appearances for the club - the manager commented: 'In my opinion, we have had an exceptional transfer window. Without a doubt.'
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Individual awards and team success
Beyond the transfer news, the PSG coach also shared his thoughts on individual accolades such as the Ballon d'Or. While he traditionally favours collective achievements over personal prizes, he highlighted certain members of his squad who he believes deserve recognition on the global stage. He pointed to the international success of his players as a testament to the quality remaining in the French capital.
Discussing the potential for his players to win major awards, Enrique stated: 'We have a bit of everything. Several have won the Champions League, then there is Fabian [Ruiz] who has also won the World Cup, and then Dembele. I could be wrong in my prediction. But I am not interested in individual awards, because we are talking about a team sport.'
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