Luis Diaz's wastefulness is 'forgivable' after 'world-class' Bayern Munich goal as Bayern Munich legend praises 'sign of strength' from Vincent Kompany's team despite slip up

With Bayern trailing, they tightened the screw and switched gears in search of an equaliser as the game progressed towards the end of the first half. In the 38th minute, Diaz collected the ball on the edge of the box on the left side following a clearance. After collecting the ball, the Colombian passed it to Josip Stanisic and then made a run into the box to receive after a one-two. Stanisic seemed to have overhit the ball, his hands on his head out of disappointment as he saw the ball moving beyond the touchline. Just when it seemed Union Berlin would be awarded a goal kick, Diaz slid and somehow kept the ball into play. After sensing pressure from one of Berlin's defenders, the ex-Liverpool winger's daft touch put the ball past the on-rushing defender before striking into the top corner from an extremely acute angle.

Moments after his equaliser, Diaz fumbled a one-on-one with the Union Berlin goalkeeper. However, former Bayern player Matthaus is of the firm opinion that the Colombian international shouldn't find himself in the crosshairs of the fans and the media thanks to his work ethic and profound ability to create goals out of nothing.

In a column for Sky, Matthaus said: "After 16 consecutive wins, FC Bayern only managed a draw against Union Berlin . Refocusing completely on the Bundesliga and a match at the comparatively smaller Forsterei stadium after their stunning Champions League victory in Paris wasn't easy.

"Their senses might not have been sharp enough at the start, but Bayern came back from behind twice. That was yet another sign of strength.

"Luis Diaz 's goal was world-class. It's great to have a player who works hard for the team, scores goals, and creates clear-cut chances. He needs to be more clinical in front of goal, but his outstanding strike makes him forgivable."

