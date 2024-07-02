Luis Diaz and Colombia can prove they're Copa America title contenders, extending unbeaten streak to 26 matches, against Vinicius Jr.'s Brazil

Los Cafeteros are out to prove their form is no fluke - and a Copa America result against Brazil would do just that

The Colombia men’s national team is the unexpected gem of international soccer at the moment. Luis Diaz is beyond exceptional, James Rodriguez is undergoing a resurgence of outstanding form and bright up-and-coming stars such as Jhon Duran and Yaser Asprilla are bursting onto the scene in Europe.

They overcame a disastrous 2022 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying cycle, at which they missed out on playing in Qatar, and now are the hottest team in the world. Truly, there is not one team that can touch their form at the moment.

Los Cafeteros have not lost an international match since February 2022. They’re riding a 25-match unbeaten streak, including brilliant victories over Spain, Brazil, Germany, the USMNT and results against Uruguay and Ecuador. They’ve been the most dominant side in international soccer over the past two years -- and yet, what do that have to show for it?

Copa America can change that.

They have a chance to prove their form isn't just lucky circumstance, a chance to show that this generation of players is here to compete for every title in every competition they play in.

Up next? Brazil, again.

They clash with the Selecao Tuesday night in their third and final group stage match of the 2024 competition. A win or a draw and they top Group D, and officially claim a spot as true and fair title contenders.

GOAL examines what makes this Los Cafeteros side so special, and how they are poised to make a deep Copa America run.