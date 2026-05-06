Luis Diaz for the Ballon d'Or? Europe's signing of the season has the big-game pedigree to lead Bayern Munich to Champions League glory - and carry Colombia deep into the World Cup

Just three weeks beforehand, in a 2-2 draw with Union Berlin, Diaz had miraculously managed to keep an overhit pass in play with what was effectively a sliding tackle before promptly picking himself up off the floor and then rifling home a stunning strike from a ridiculously acute angle. Consequently, Kompany had already come to expect the unexpected from the Colombian.

"Lucho has got a kind of chaotic creativity," the big Belgian enthused. "He can always do something in chaos.

"As a defender, I always found it uncomfortable to play against such players because you never know whether you have the ball under control or he has it. He kept his head up while on the ground and played a great pass. He did the exact same move in training yesterday. It's just a quality of his."

Diaz's propensity for producing something out of nothing is also one of several reasons why a player Liverpool were willing to sell last summer is now a legitimate contender to win this year's Ballon d'Or.