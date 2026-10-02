Getty Images Sport
'Important at any point' - Luis de la Fuente remains tight-lipped on Lamine Yamal starting role as Spain prepare for rotation
Prioritising player health through rotation
Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has reaffirmed his commitment to managing the physical demands placed on his squad as the international calendar continues to squeeze recovery times. La Roja have enjoyed a flawless run in the ongoing Nations League break - securing a thrilling 3-2 away victory against England before sweeping past Croatia 4-1 - but following the forced withdrawal of Ferran Torres due to injury, the manager was quick to highlight the difficulties posed by the dense schedule.
'The disadvantage of this format is that there is little time to recover. We prioritize the health of the footballer and we prefer to have a player in perfect conditions,' De la Fuente explained during his latest press appearance, as Spain prepare to face the Czech Republic before wrapping up the current international window with a trip to Croatia on October 6.
- Getty Images Sport
The Lamine Yamal selection dilemma
One of the biggest talking points ahead of the next match is the status of Barcelona sensation Yamal. The young winger has been in electric form, scoring in the win over England before producing a masterclass with two goals and an assist against Croatia. Despite his pivotal role in both starting lineups, De la Fuente was careful not to guarantee his place in the XI this time around.
'We will put out the most suitable team for tomorrow's match. We have it in mind, but tonight we will give it the final touches,' the coach stated, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. Elaborating on the young winger's specific role, he added: 'He is important at any point in the match. From the start or from the 60th or 45th minute. It doesn't cost more or less to leave him out. When we put him in it's because he is effective for the team. It's a pleasure to see him, he's more mature every day. He interprets all situations, including those outside the match. A great piece of news.'
Total flexibility across the pitch
With Spain sitting top of their group with a maximum six points - ahead of England and Croatia on three points each, and the point-less Czech Republic at the bottom - De la Fuente was adamant that no position is safe from rotation, including the goalkeeper spot, which is traditionally the most stable area of any starting eleven.
'When we talk about rotations we talk about choosing the players who are best for the match. In all positions,' the manager pointed out. This philosophy extends to the entire tactical framework of the team, as he searches for the right balance between defensive solidity and attacking flair. When asked specifically about the likelihood of a change between the sticks, the manager remained open-minded, telling reporters: 'There can be a change in any position.'
- AFP
Avoiding the trap against familiar foes
Spain's upcoming opponents feature coaching staff members Santi Denia and Pablo Amo, both of whom are very familiar with the inner workings of the Spanish national setup. While De la Fuente acknowledged their shared history and deep understanding of his methods, he insisted that the final result would be decided by the players on the field rather than tactical familiarity between the benches.
'We know each other very well,' he admitted, before clarifying that 'the ones who change the matches are the footballers, the ones who give a different air.' He further quipped that 'I haven't told them everything I knew.' Despite the high spirits, De la Fuente warned that complacency could be Spain's greatest enemy. 'You have to be in excellence in every match. A lot of difficulty, a lot of demand. It can be a trap for those who don't know them. We are not going to be surprised. We have to be better because what we did in the last game won't be enough for us.'
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting