Luis de la Fuente set for bumper new Spain contract after World Cup glory as RFEF eye 2030 extension

RFEF president Rafael Louzan insisted that extending De la Fuente's stay is a fitting reward for his dedication, humility, and leadership across all levels of the national team setup.

Speaking in an interview with Radio Nacional de Espana (RNE), Louzan explained: "I think it is something Luis deserves and we are working on it. We are going to work on it now, and in fact we are already doing so, to extend his contract, which currently runs until 2028, so that we can take it beyond or around 2030 because he has to be part of it."

Louzan added: "His simplicity and his ability to work have led us to achieve this success, together with an unforgettable group of players with this Spanish national team."