Luciano Spalletti demands Juventus transfer action as Khephren Thuram injury fears grow

Despite the absences, Spalletti was quick to defend his team’s display against suggestions that the performance was below par. The coach expressed his satisfaction with the sustained pressure his side exerted, even if the final pass or finish was not always precise in the opening stages. For the former Napoli boss, the tactical discipline shown by his players was the most encouraging takeaway from the evening.

“I liked the first half too, very much. It’s true we didn’t manage to create the space to get the shots on goal, with the movements around the penalty area, that we were a little chaotic with 20 crosses. There was one great save from Guglielmo Vicario, because I heard people saying that the result was in doubt and Juventus were disappointing, but that header was the only chance that Parma had," Spalletti explained.

"We played a very serious game, with purpose and quality. I'd be happy to stay like this; the problem is that we weren't precise enough to cause more problems."