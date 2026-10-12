Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
imago-sport-1084416397.jpgLaPresse
Alvino Hanafi

'They are good at wasting time!' – Luciano Spalletti reveals truth behind fiery full-time red card

Juventus
L. Spalletti
Cagliari vs Juventus
Cagliari
Serie A

Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti downplayed his dramatic full-time red card following a 1-1 Serie A draw against Cagliari. The veteran manager revealed the dismissal stemmed from a heated exchange with opposite number Fabio Pisacane over time-wasting tactics.

  • Spalletti sees red in dramatic post-match touchline clash

    Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti received a straight red card immediately after the full-time whistle of his side's 1-1 Serie A draw against Cagliari at the Unipol Domus. Tensions boiled over on the touchline when Spalletti approached Cagliari manager Fabio Pisacane during the customary post-match handshake.

    Refinement of the exchange led referee Matteo Marcenaro to send off both managers, resulting in automatic one-match touchline suspensions.

    Spalletti expressed shock at the referee's decision, insisting the incident was blown out of proportion.

  • imago-sport-1084423410.jpgNurPhoto

    Manager explains reason behind Pisacane exchange

    Speaking to DAZN Italia after the match, Spalletti clarified what triggered the touchline argument. "Nothing happened. I told him they play good football and are good at wasting time, he said what do you mean wasting time, and they kicked us both out," Spalletti stated.

    "It was nothing major, all pretty normal."

    The Bianconeri boss also addressed half-time tunnel friction with defender Yerry Mina, adding sarcastically: "It is exactly what happened last season, he leads us around with the behaviour of a strong player."

  • Defending tactical choices despite frustrating draw

    Despite commanding 70 per cent possession and firing 21 shots on goal, Juventus trailed to Daniel Maldini's early strike before Randal Kolo Muani headed an 81st-minute equaliser. Spalletti defended his decision to start Nico Gonzalez in support of Kolo Muani prior to introducing Nick Woltemade.

    "In the first half, I moved McKennie to the left and put Nico Gonzalez into the centre," Spalletti explained.

    "Kolo Muani was the centre-forward with Nico Gonzalez in support. If Kolo is allowed to move around the way he did today, he becomes harder to mark."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • imago-sport-1084417447.jpgLaPresse

    Focus turns to Lazio clash amid touchline ban

    With a one-match suspension looming, Spalletti will miss Juventus' upcoming home fixture against Lazio next Sunday. The 67-year-old manager urged his squad to maintain their performance levels to turn dominant possession into victories.

    "I am looking at the fact I am nearly 70 years old and want to end my career on a strong note," Spalletti concluded.

    "If they always play like this, I am convinced we will win many more games."

Europa League
Celta Vigo crest
Celta Vigo
CEL
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
Serie A
Monza crest
Monza
MON
Cagliari crest
Cagliari
CGL