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Luciano Spalletti defends Juventus tactics as desire to win backfires in five-goal Sassuolo thriller
Spalletti defends aggressive approach
Spalletti refused to lambast his players after a chaotic 3-2 defeat to Sassuolo, instead choosing to praise the ambition that ultimately led to their downfall. The Bianconeri found themselves in a rollercoaster battle at the Mapei Stadium, where a late surge for victory left them vulnerable to a clinical counter-attack. The defeat was particularly stinging as it came via a goal from Adzic, a player currently owned by Juventus, who delivered the final blow with the very last kick of the game.
The coach admitted that the two goals conceded late on were a result of losing balance while desperately trying to secure a win. "The two goals suffered arrived because we lost balance, but that depended on the fact that we had the desire to overturn a game that had become complicated and we would have deserved to overturn," the coach explained. "Then it is true that Juve cannot leave the field open as they did, but they did it to win the game and the possibility was there. The easy option would have been to stay balanced and avoid defeat; trying to win it—as we did—is the harder path, but it is an approach I appreciate. We failed to finish the play and ended up losing a painful match that comes at a high cost."
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Late breakdowns and defensive frailties
The manager pointed to specific moments of defensive frailty that allowed Sassuolo to thrive. He admitted that the offside trap failure on Sebastiano Esposito's opener was a sign of a deeper issue, acknowledging that the defensive line was positioned too high without sufficient pressure on the ball. The final blow, delivered by Adzic with the last kick of the game, served as a harsh reminder of the risks associated with total attack.
"The lads tried to do what I asked of them. At half-time, I wasn’t happy with how we were playing—too many crosses were coming into the box without a clinical finish. We had shots, but it wasn't enough for me," Spalletti noted.
"In the second half, they stepped it up, which was good to see. Naturally, you need composure and balance—areas where we certainly needed to be better—because right at the death, the entire defence was caught out. With thirty seconds remaining, that free-kick had to go straight into the box; instead, we played it short and gave away possession."
Zhegrova brilliance not enough to save Juve
The night wasn't entirely without silver linings for the Old Lady, as Edon Zhegrova showcased why he is considered one of the most dangerous wingers in the division. The attacker ended a long goal drought with a brilliant brace, first cutting inside to fire home from 12 yards and later smashing a low drive through a crowded penalty area to bring the scores level at 2-2.
Spalletti was quick to highlight Zhegrova's unique threat, even while acknowledging the defensive trade-offs that come with such a mercurial talent. "He becomes unreachable and unpredictable when he creates these one-on-ones in tight spaces," the coach remarked. "Then maybe he loses an easy ball and doesn't have the quality to run back on the wing. But if you play an offensive game he is an incredible player.
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A 'bloody' loss and the road ahead
As the final whistle blew, the reality of the situation set in for the Juventus camp. They had thrown everything forward in search of a winner, only to be caught by a clinical counter-attack. Spalletti did not hide his disappointment regarding the standings, describing the result as a "bloody" loss that impacts both the table and the squad's growing confidence.
"We lost a bloody match that cost us a lot in terms of enthusiasm and the league table and on every other level but I asked them to try to win it, maybe they exaggerated but I liked this attitude," Spalletti concluded.
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