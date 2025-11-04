'You get put six feet under!' - Lucas Chevalier aware of huge expectations at PSG after replacing Gianluigi Donnarumma in Champions League-winning team

Chevalier has started the 2025–26 season as Luis Enrique’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper, but his performances have at times fallen short of expectations. The former Lille star has shown moments of lapses in concentration and made questionable decisions, underscoring the need for further experience to thrive at a club of PSG’s stature.

That vulnerability was on full display at the Stade Velodrome in the 1-0 loss to Marseille in September, when Chevalier failed to deal with a cross from the right, allowing Nayef Aguerd to rise unchallenged and score with a commanding header. The goalkeeper was neither close to the ball nor in control, his right arm flailing and his back turned. The early strike immediately put PSG on the back foot, handing Marseille the chance to dictate the tempo of the match.

Chevalier’s struggles have not been limited to that encounter. In PSG’s 3–3 draw against Strasbourg, he was again culpable for costly errors, leaving the team exposed at critical moments. His performance drew scathing criticism from former France goalkeeper Lionel Charbonnier.

"He's not doing enough. He didn't do the job. In the first goal, at first I thought it was a complicated header and after analysing it, he was moving backwards. He shouldn't be moving backwards, he should be moving forwards," the 1998 World Cup-winning keeper told RMC Sport after the defeat to Roberto De Zerbi's side.

"He's leaning back, so he's jumping backwards and that's unacceptable. "On the second goal, he tried to stretch his leg out, his studs got caught in the turf. For me, for the moment, the suit is too big for Chevalier. You put it with his performances at Lille, he doesn't concede the two goals. He's very small. When you look at him, you get the impression that the goal is huge. He doesn't have the charisma at the moment. But he will grow, we have to give him time."