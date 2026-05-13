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'I love this club so much!' - Antony expresses joy as Real Betis secure Champions League qualification for first time in 21 years
Historic night in Seville
Manuel Pellegrini’s side entered their clash with Elche knowing that they were on the cusp of history, and they delivered under immense pressure to spark a night of unbridled celebration in Seville. The win was enough to secure a top-five finish in La Liga with two games to spare, consolidating a privileged position in the table ahead of direct rivals like Celta Vigo.
Antony was one of the key figures in Betis' decisive victory, drawing a straight red card for Leo Petrot, which left Elche with ten men. At the final whistle, the Brazilian didn't hide his emotion: "First of all, I'm very happy for the victory. We know the importance of this match, of winning at home. Celta had lost. The game depended on us to qualify for the Champions League. This team deserves it so much, the fans deserve it so much, everyone here deserves it so much. Today we're going to enjoy it immensely because we deserve it. When I saw that Celta had lost, I stood there alone for a while talking to myself, talking to God. I told myself I wouldn't leave here without a win. Thank God we got the three points, these points that take us to the Champions League. After many years, we're back in the Champions League, and being part of this team makes me very happy. Now it's time to rest a bit because I'm very tired."
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Pride in the green and white colors
The victory against Elche allows Betis to end a 20-year absence from the most prestigious club competition. Former Manchester United winger Antony emphasised the total commitment he showed on the pitch to achieve the objective: "That was everyone's goal. We were already dreaming about it, and it depended on us. Whether Celta lost the match or won, it depended on us. We achieved it. I feel very happy to be part of this team, of this club that I love so much. That's why I didn't stop running for a minute, because I knew we needed to win. Being part of this team is a source of pride for me."
Pellegrini on 'bounce back' power
The victory was secured thanks to goals from Cucho Hernandez and Pablo Fornals, who capitalized on the numerical advantage after half-time. Although Elche managed to briefly equalize through Hector Fort, the home side's determination prevailed, allowing the Heliopolis crowd to celebrate a night that will be etched in the club's recent history.
From the bench, Pellegrini also expressed his satisfaction with the journey throughout the season. The ex-Manchester City boss highlighted the resilience of a dressing room that has had to overcome numerous obstacles to finish among the top five in Spain. "It's a great joy; the team always knew how to bounce back from setbacks," stated the Betis manager.
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What comes next?
The last time Betis played in the Champions League group stage was in the 2005-06 season, facing Premier League giants like Liverpool and Chelsea. Now, two decades later, the club is preparing to once again compete with the best teams on the continent, which will provide a vital economic and sporting boost for continued growth. While the celebrations continue in Seville, the board is already planning an ambitious strategy to ensure their Champions League campaign is as successful as the journey that led them back to it.