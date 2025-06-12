Jose Mourinho ChelseaGetty
Chris Burton

‘He’d love to come back’ - Jose Mourinho tipped for stunning third stint at Chelsea while Blues legend Frank Lampard is billed as England replacement for Thomas Tuchel

Jose Mourinho would “love to come back” for a third spell as Chelsea manager, claims Geremi, while Frank Lampard is considered to be England material.

  • Portuguese enjoyed two spells at Stamford Bridge
  • Has been cutting a frustrated figure at Fenerbahce
  • Lampard rebuilding coaching reputation at Coventry
