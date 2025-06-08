Louis van Gaal brutally claims Man Utd are a 'commercial club, not a football club' & urges former employers to 'pay attention' to Liverpool's blueprint for success
Louis van Gaal has offered a brutal assessment of the state of his former club Manchester United and urged the owners to make drastic changes.
- Van Gaal tears into United
- Tells old club to follow the Liverpool blueprint
- Van Gaal not managed club side since United