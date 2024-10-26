Lost in London! Erik ten Hag must end Man Utd's diabolical run of form in the capital against woeful West Ham if he wants to save his job

The Red Devils have won just two of their last 15 Premier League games in the city and the manager will have no excuse for not beating woeful Irons

Saying that all Manchester United fans come from London is one of the most tired and unfunny jokes in football. But the Red Devils' recent record in the capital is no laughing matter and Erik ten Hag needs to start reversing it at West Ham on Sunday.

United’s stuttering start to the season in all competitions continued with a dull draw against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in the Europa League in what Ten Hag aptly described as a "hostile" atmosphere. Visiting the London Stadium might feel like a stroll in palatial gardens in comparison to the reception United received in Istanbul, but lately the Red Devils have looked lost every time they have played in the nation’s capital, regardless of who they are up against.

United’s poor away form has been a theme of Ten Hag’s time in charge, be it in the Premier League (17 wins from 42) or in Europe (four out of 11 and one win in their last eight). But even set against that backdrop, their record in London is diabolical.