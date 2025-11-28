Getty Images Sport
'Look how far you've come' - Wojciech Szczesny reveals how he lifted crying Barcelona star's spirits after Champions League semi-final defeat to Inter
A dressing room father figure in a young Barcelona squad
Szczesny may not be Barcelona’s starting goalkeeper, but his influence inside one of Europe’s youngest dressing rooms has become invaluable. The 35-year-old arrived at the club last season after a brief retirement and quickly became a mentor figure, especially during tense, high-pressure matches.
One of those moments came during last season’s Champions League semi-final defeat to Inter. Barcelona were minutes away from a historic final before conceding a 92nd-minute equaliser, a sequence that began with a challenge on Martin that the full-back believed should have been given as a foul. The youngster, who earlier had delivered two assists, took the defeat heavily and blamed himself for the decisive moment.
As the squad tried to process the heartbreak inside the San Siro, Szczesny stepped in with the kind of calm perspective only experience can offer, setting the stage for the emotional exchange he later revealed.
Szczesny’s emotional speech that stopped Gerard Martin’s tears
During an interview with GQ, the Polish goalkeeper recounted the San Siro scene, offering a rare, human look behind the curtain of elite football. “‘Why are you crying?’ I asked. He told me he had lost the semi-final. So I reminded him of his own journey. ‘Where were you two years ago? Playing mediocre football in any stadium. And today you played a Champions League semifinal! You’ll lose a hundred important games and win another hundred. But look where you are now. Man, this is the bathroom at San Siro — and tonight you were in a Champions League semi-final. You say we lost. Fine, we lost. But look how far you’ve come.’”
The former Juventus keeper added a humorous twist as he explained how he kept delivering the pep talk: “I take a drag. I wait. He needs to process it. Then I see him straighten up and say: ‘Damn, I even got an assist today!’ And he stops crying. He remembers who he is. His pass was an assist in a Champions League semi-final. And when he walked out of that bathroom, that’s exactly how he felt — chest out, head high.”
Szczesny also opened up about how he ended up returning to top-level football after briefly calling time on his career: “It wasn’t that football no longer excited me. I just wasn’t passionate about the options I had, even though the 10 biggest clubs were sending offers… Three days before announcing my retirement, I spoke to Robert Lewandowski and told him I didn’t want to play for any club again. When Barcelona called, he probably suspected he could persuade me. I played my entire first season for free. What I received from Barca was exactly the amount I had to repay Juventus for terminating my contract early.”
A veteran fighting through pain to guide Barcelona’s future
Beyond his mentorship, Szczesny also revealed the gruelling physical reality of a career that once saw him break both forearms in a gym accident during his Arsenal days. The injury left him with metal plates in both arms plates that remain to this day. “During training, there comes a point when I completely lose feeling in my hands and can’t even hold a water bottle because of the pain… I’m exhausted from this suffering.”
He continued with more detail about how the condition affects him throughout a season: “It’s hardest during pre-season, in the most demanding sessions. During the season it’s easier — you train twice, then you play, so your hands get some rest and the pain eases. It spreads from the wrist to the elbow.”
Despite the pain, Szczesny remains an integral squad figure. His contract runs until 2027, and while Joan Garcia has taken over as the club’s current No.1 during Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s absence, the Polish veteran continues to be valued as a mentor and steady presence.
With Ter Stegen’s long-term future uncertain following tension with the club hierarchy over the summer, Barcelona may yet call on Szczesny for another season even if this was expected to be his final year as a professional.
What comes next for Szczesny and Barcelona
The Catalan giants return to action against Alaves with the aim of stabilising their form and continuing their development under Hansi Flick. While Szczesny is no longer the starting goalkeeper, his leadership and experience remain vital components inside a youthful squad navigating pressure, expectations and big European nights.
Whether this is his last season or the start of one more unexpected chapter, Szczesny continues to leave an imprint far beyond the pitch, one pep talk, one story and one lesson at a time.
