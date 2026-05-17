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London City Lionesses ‘optimistic’ about bringing Lionesses legend Mary Earps back to the WSL as a free agent when Paris Saint-Germain contract expires
London City Lionesses' ambitious summer plans
London City Lionesses are emerging as a serious contender to land Mary Earps as they look to make a statement in the Women's Super League. Under the ownership of Michele Kang, the club has transformed its recruitment strategy and is now targeting some of the biggest names in the global game to bolster their squad for the upcoming campaign.
According to BBC Sport, club sources indicate that while an official agreement with Earps has not yet been finalised, there is a strong sense of optimism surrounding their summer business. After finishing sixth in their debut WSL season under Eder Maestre, the club views the addition of a world-class goalkeeper as the next logical step in their rapid ascension.
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Departure from the French capital
The 33-year-old goalkeeper was notably on the bench for Paris Saint-Germain during their 1-0 play-off semi-final defeat against Paris FC on Saturday. This exclusion has further fuelled speculation that her time in France is coming to an end, with her current contract set to expire in June, making her one of the most high-profile free agents on the market.
Earps has made 22 appearances in the Premiere Ligue this season, recording 12 clean sheets. Despite her individual contributions, PSG finished the domestic season in third place, trailing champions Lyon by 13 points. Having joined the club from Manchester United in July 2024, she has made 54 total appearances for the Parisians, including an emotional return to Old Trafford in the Women's Champions League.
A legacy of English success
Earps remains a legendary figure in English football, having played a pivotal role in the Lionesses' Euro 2022 triumph and their historic run to the 2023 World Cup final. Her individual accolades are equally impressive, having twice been named the FIFA Best Goalkeeper of the Year, solidifying her reputation as one of the finest shot-stoppers in the history of the women's game.
Prior to her move to France, Earps spent five successful seasons at Manchester United, where she made over 100 appearances. She was instrumental in the club’s first major silverware, helping them secure the Women’s FA Cup in 2024. A return to the WSL would see her resume her status as one of the league's most recognisable and influential commercial figures.
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The free agent market heats up
The race for Earps comes during a transformative summer for the WSL, with several superstars potentially on the move. London City Lionesses have been linked with Barcelona’s Mapi Leon and England international Beth Mead, the latter of whom recently confirmed her departure from Arsenal. The market is becoming increasingly competitive as clubs look to take advantage of high-level talent entering free agency. Alongside Earps and Mead, the likes of Katie McCabe, Sam Kerr, and Khadija Shaw have all seen their futures become the subject of intense speculation.