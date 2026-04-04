Lombardo spoke about Mancini’s possible return to the Italy bench during the pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Empoli: “No one expected us to miss out on the World Cup for the third time in a row; I’m very sorry about that. I believe that the current state of Italian football is holding others back; we have far too few talented young players who are regulars in Serie A and Serie B. I hope Mancini can return to the national team, because I believe he has a debt to repay: I know he’d like to return to the Azzurri, just as he’d like to return to Sampdoria.”



