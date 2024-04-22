Revealed: Liverpool fans want Steven Gerrard - not Zinedine Zidane or favourite Ruben Amorim - to replace Jurgen Klopp despite club legend flopping in Saudi Arabia after Aston Villa axe
A survey revealed that Liverpool fans want club legend Steven Gerrard and not Zinedine Zidane or Ruben Amorim to replace Jurgen Klopp as coach.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Fans want Gerrard to join Liverpool
- Klopp to leave at the end of the season
- Amorim not among favoured candidates