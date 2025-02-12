Can Liverpool exorcise their Goodison Park demons in its last-ever Merseyside derby? Reds title dreams have died there twice before - but beat rejuvenated Everton and the trophy is all-but theirs

Arne Slot's side have the chance to go nine points clear, but the Reds have experienced their fair share of derby-day frustration in recent years

There are still more than three months of the Premier League season to go. Liverpool have a lot of tricky fixtures remaining - a lot trickier than a trip to Home Park, too. The Reds have yet to play Aston Villa, Manchester City and Chelsea away from home, while a head-to-head with closest challengers Arsenal at Anfield on May 10 could be colossal.

Jamie Carragher, though, says Wednesday's Merseyside derby is "the biggest game of the season" for Liverpool - "and not because it's Everton".

As the former Reds defender pointed out on Sky Sports last Thursday, the game at Goodison Park is the crucial "game in hand", the chance for Arne Slot's side to open up a nine-point lead over Arsenal at the top of the table. "If Liverpool win the derby, they've almost got one hand on the trophy," Carragher argued ahead of the 4-0 Carabao Cup rout of Tottenham.

Victory is by no means a given, though. For starters, Everton are a very different proposition compared to when the game was originally meant to be played. Secondly, it will be the last-ever derby at Goodison Park, a ground at which Liverpool have twice "lost the league" in the past six years...