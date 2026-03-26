Liverpool anger fans as they announce ticket price rise for next THREE seasons despite woeful Premier League title defence

The move has been met with a wave of criticism from the official Supporters Board, who had been in discussions with the club since February. The fan representatives had strongly advocated for a price freeze to protect loyal supporters from rising costs during a cost-of-living crisis.

“We’ve engaged with the club in direct discussions since early February,” they said, as quoted by The Mirror. "This followed a meeting with the club’s board and ownership last October. We were clear about our requests throughout: we sought a price freeze for two seasons, in line with the Football Supporters’ Association’s ‘Stop Exploiting Loyalty’ campaign, and sought commitment to work together to find alternatives that do not cost supporters more."

“We felt this was an opportunity for the club to do what we might expect from those who pride themselves on it meaning ‘more’: be different from others, support fan loyalty, and work collectively on a solution that does not come at the expense of supporters.”