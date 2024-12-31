Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold jets off to Venice with new girlfriend Estelle Behnke amid Real Madrid transfer talk as he treats Instagram model to night in £1,500 hotel room
Trent Alexander-Arnold is enjoying some time out of the spotlight with model Estelle Behnke in Venice amid rumours he could be leaving Liverpool.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Alexander-Arnold enjoying time off in Venice
- Flew model Behnke out with him
- Speculation remains around future at Liverpool