'We shouldn't act this way' - Liverpool star Mohamed Salah defends Real Madrid bound Trent Alexander-Arnold and sends message to Reds fans after Anfield boos
Mohamed Salah says he was sad that Liverpool fans booed the outgoing Trent Alexander-Arnold and urged them to give him the "best farewell".
- Alexander-Arnold set to leave for Real Madrid
- Booed by section of Liverpool fans at Anfield
- Salah wants "best farewell" for right-back