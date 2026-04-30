Getty Images Sport
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in line for shock transfer to European giants to play alongside ex-Man City star
Fenerbahce emerge as shock contenders for Salah
In a twist that few saw coming, Turkish giants Fenerbahce have reportedly positioned themselves at the front of the queue to land Salah. While the Liverpool legend has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League for several seasons, reports from Turkey suggest he is not ready to leave European football just yet. According to A Spor, Fenerbahce officials have already held two meetings with Salah's representatives to discuss a potential deal.
The 33-year-old is set to depart Anfield this summer following a legendary nine-year spell. Although he initially extended his contract until 2027, the club has agreed to allow him to move on a free transfer as part of a mutual farewell. Fenerbahce are reportedly aware of the financial requirements needed to secure the winger, as Salah is said to be seeking a salary in the region of £333,000-per-week - a figure that would keep him among the game's highest earners.
- Getty Images Sport
Linking up with familiar faces
If Salah does make the move to Istanbul, he will find a dressing room filled with exciting talent and former Premier League rivals. Fenerbahce have been aggressive in the transfer market, recently recruiting former Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, as well as World Cup-winning midfielder N'Golo Kante.
The lure of remaining in a competitive European environment appears to be a major factor for the Egyptian. While the Saudi PIF reportedly views Salah as the ultimate marquee signing to succeed Cristiano Ronaldo as the face of their league, Salah’s camp has remained tight-lipped.
European giants and MLS maintain interest
Fenerbahce aren't the only club monitoring the situation, with Egypt national team director Ibrahim Hassan claiming that heavyweights like Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also in the frame. Hassan has publicly urged his star player to avoid a move away from the elite level of the game. "Personally, I would prefer him to stay in Europe," Hassan told ON Sport. "I have heard of offers from Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and clubs from Italy."
The Egypt director also warned against a move to Major League Soccer, where New York City FC have expressed public interest. "A move to MLS? He would be far too out of the spotlight. You won't remember him any more than I remember Lionel Messi now. I don't even watch him," Hassan added.
- Getty Images Sport
Anfield farewell remains the priority
Before any transfer can be finalised, Salah is focused on making a final impact at Liverpool. A recent hamstring injury sustained during a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace sparked fears that he might have already played his last game for the Reds. However, the forward is expected to return before the end of the campaign to provide the Anfield faithful with a proper goodbye.