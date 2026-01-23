Liverpool set to recall defender from loan as replacement for Andy Robertson as Scotland star inches closer to Tottenham transfer

Earlier this month, Robertson said he would like to remain at Liverpool beyond this summer but that he's a player "who wants to play".

He said last week: "Yes, but it's a difficult question. I've got five months left and we need to see what the option is to stay or if there's options to go and things like that. I need to sit down with my family and decide. After a stressful summer, I'm just trying to enjoy being a part of it and being a Liverpool player. I wanted to qualify for the World Cup and thankfully we've managed to do that. I need to see what myself and my family wants going forward."

Robertson has played more than 350 games for Liverpool and has won the Premier League and Champions League, among other triumphs. But with Kerkez often preferred at left-back this season, Robertson is considering his future.

"I can focus on the last eight and a half years. I think Jurgen Klopp left me out for one game and I was raging," Robertson added. "So I'm a player who wants to play. I've played through injuries. I've played when I'm not 100% fit. I've played when I've only been 50/40/30% fit for this club and my country. I always want to be on the grass and playing and obviously now that's not happening, so that's what is different. I have a different role here this season which I'm getting enjoyment out of, but at the end of the day, footballers want to play and if anyone is sat happy on the bench, then they don't belong at any football club."