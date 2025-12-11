Getty Images Sport
Liverpool ready to land 15-year-old Celtic wonderkid despite Premier League competition
Liverpool have stepped up their pursuit of Celtic wonderkid Jikiemi, with reports from The Daily Mail indicating that discussions are advancing well and the Reds are in a strong position to finalise the move. The 15-year-old defender has caught the club’s eye with his maturity, leadership and strong performances at youth level, prompting Liverpool to act quickly as Premier League competition emerges. Nottingham Forest remain interested, but Liverpool are widely viewed as frontrunners, with the transfer expected to move forward shortly after the player turns 16.
Liverpool planning for the future under Slot
Liverpool’s efforts to sign Jikiemi come during a season in which the club’s defensive structure has been under scrutiny, making long-term planning at centre-back even more essential. With Ibrahima Konate struggling for consistency and the wider backline facing constant evaluation, the club is determined to secure young defenders who can be developed inside the Kirkby system. The recent loss of academy midfielder Kaylum Moss to Manchester City further underlined the importance of replenishing talent pathways. Securing Jikiemi would reinforce a recruitment strategy built on early identification, patient development and sustainable squad building.
Jikemi will follow a similar path as Gannon-Doak
Jikiemi is regarded as one of the brightest young defenders in Scotland, having already captained the nation’s Under-15s and impressed with his performances for Celtic’s Under-18 side. His combination of leadership, composure and strong defensive instincts has made him an attractive target for Premier League clubs looking to invest in long-term potential. Jikiemi would follow the well-established pathway taken by Gannon-Doak, who also swapped Celtic Park for Liverpool’s academy at a similar age before developing into a Premier League-level footballer, generating a £25 million transfer fee following his move to Bournemouth.
Liverpool remain frontruners to sign Jikemi
Liverpool are expected to formalise the deal early in 2026 once Jikiemi turns 16 and becomes eligible to complete the move, with Celtic due training compensation rather than a transfer fee. The teenager would then join the Reds' academy setup, where his development program would begin immediately under the guidance of Liverpool’s youth coaches. Nottingham Forest remain interested, but Liverpool currently hold a clear advantage and are not expected to lose their position unless there is a sudden change in negotiations.
