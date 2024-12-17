Alphonso Davies, Antonee Robinson and six possible replacements for Andy Robertson as Liverpool eye new left-back after Scotland star's shocker against Fulham

The Scotland international's dip in form has become a major problem for the Reds, who are now being linked with a number of other defenders

Despite dropping two points at home to Fulham on Saturday, there were plenty of positives for Arne Slot to take out of the 2-2 draw. Andy Robertson's contribution certainly wasn't one of them, though.

The Scot had a shocker at Anfield. First, he deflected Andreas Pereira's shot past Alisson Becker after losing the Brazilian in the build-up to Fulham's 11th-minute opener. Then, the 30-year-old was rightly shown a straight red card for chopping down Harry Wilson after gifting the Welshman the ball with an atrocious first touch.

Sadly for Robertson, his dismal display didn't come as that much of a surprise, as he's been struggling all season long and Saturday's performance only underlined Liverpool's need to sign a new left-back.

Article continues below

Kostas Tsimikas, who is currently sidelined through injury, has deputised very well for Robertson in the past but very few believe that the Greek is really of the level required to be the Reds' starting left-back - and definitely not on a long-term basis, given he's 28 himself.

So, who should Liverpool be looking at signing, sooner rather than later? GOAL breaks down the leading contenders below...